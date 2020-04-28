All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Location

308 Golfview Drive, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. Amazing home includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new carpet and ceramic tile. The home also has a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan in the living room, a kitchen island, finished basement, fenced yard and 2 car garage! The master bath has dual vanities and the master bedroom has a walk in closet. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Golfview Drive have any available units?
308 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
What amenities does 308 Golfview Drive have?
Some of 308 Golfview Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Golfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 308 Golfview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Golfview Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Golfview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Golfview Drive have a pool?
No, 308 Golfview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

