308 Golfview Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. Amazing home includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new carpet and ceramic tile. The home also has a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan in the living room, a kitchen island, finished basement, fenced yard and 2 car garage! The master bath has dual vanities and the master bedroom has a walk in closet. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.