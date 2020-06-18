15103 NW Brink Meyer Rd

Amenities

Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6844 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152.



Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Parkville. Be the First to Live in this Unit that Includes Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Enjoy being less than fifteen minutes away from The Legends and Zona Rosa and fifteen minutes away for Kansas City International Airport and Park University.



Open House:

Tuesdays 2-6 PM

Thursdays 2-6 PM



Special: First Month Free with a Thirteen Month Lease



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Level:

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Pantry

Dining Area

Living Space

Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests

Coat/Storage Closet Underneath the Stairs

Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener



Second Level:

Master Bedroom includes Walk In Closet and Attached Master Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower

Two Guest Bedrooms

Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hookups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



For More Information on this Developing Area Visit: https://creeksideparkville.com/



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.



