654 Homerun

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

This home won't last long! This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout. The open floor plan starts with a large living room, next to a perfectly-sized dining area. The kitchen overlooks both the living room and the dining area and has a breakfast bar. Each bedroom is has plenty of space, the master with a walk in closet and access to a private deck! Each bathroom has ceramic tile flooring, with a double vanity in the master bath! This home has it's own personal laundry in the unit. Along with the 1 car garage, this unit has its own storage locker (roughly 12x12 room!). The amenities of this community are amazing! They include a pool, clubhouse, playground, pound (fishing allowed), picnic area with pavilions, basketball ct. ALSO, you are free from mowing/fertilizing the lawn, snow removal, and landscaping!