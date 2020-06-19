All apartments in O'Fallon
O'Fallon, MO
654 Homerun
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:01 PM

654 Homerun

654 Homerun Drive · (314) 222-0065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
O'Fallon
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Location

654 Homerun Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63366

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 44N · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This home won't last long! This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout. The open floor plan starts with a large living room, next to a perfectly-sized dining area. The kitchen overlooks both the living room and the dining area and has a breakfast bar. Each bedroom is has plenty of space, the master with a walk in closet and access to a private deck! Each bathroom has ceramic tile flooring, with a double vanity in the master bath! This home has it's own personal laundry in the unit. Along with the 1 car garage, this unit has its own storage locker (roughly 12x12 room!). The amenities of this community are amazing! They include a pool, clubhouse, playground, pound (fishing allowed), picnic area with pavilions, basketball ct. ALSO, you are free from mowing/fertilizing the lawn, snow removal, and landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Homerun have any available units?
654 Homerun has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 654 Homerun have?
Some of 654 Homerun's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Homerun currently offering any rent specials?
654 Homerun isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Homerun pet-friendly?
No, 654 Homerun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 654 Homerun offer parking?
Yes, 654 Homerun does offer parking.
Does 654 Homerun have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 Homerun offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Homerun have a pool?
Yes, 654 Homerun has a pool.
Does 654 Homerun have accessible units?
No, 654 Homerun does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Homerun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 Homerun has units with dishwashers.
Does 654 Homerun have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 Homerun does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Specials
