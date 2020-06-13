Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

148 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Kansas City, MO

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
North Kansas City
Contact for Availability
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
$995
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1180 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 10 at 02:08pm
North Kansas City
4 Units Available
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1044 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.

1 of 6

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
North Kansas City
1 Unit Available
1417 E 25th Ave
1417 East 25th Avenue, North Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
972 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is cute and clean and ready for you! This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! It has a nice yard with a shed! This house is has easy highway access and is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and is close to North
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
$
River Market
1 Unit Available
Cold Storage Lofts
500 E 3rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
909 sqft
The City Market is moments from this community, and Interstates 35 and 29 provide easy access everywhere else. Residents have access to an on-site gym and garage parking. Efficient kitchens have full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Columbus Park Industrial
57 Units Available
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,028
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1431 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
River View
1 Unit Available
614 Northeast 36th Street
614 Northeast 36th Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1634 sqft
Family 4 bedroom updated house for rent. Move in Date Aug 3
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$850
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,019
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
The Downtown Loop
40 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stormy Acres
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
River Market
34 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,038
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,264
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1266 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
The Downtown Loop
32 Units Available
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hill Haven
17 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hill Haven
11 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Crown Center
108 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,173
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Walnut
12 Units Available
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Beacon Hills
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Kansas City, MO

Finding an apartment in North Kansas City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

