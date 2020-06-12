/
3 bedroom apartments
156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Kansas City, MO
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
North Kansas City
1 Unit Available
1417 E 25th Ave
1417 East 25th Avenue, North Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
972 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is cute and clean and ready for you! This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! It has a nice yard with a shed! This house is has easy highway access and is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and is close to North
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
River View
1 Unit Available
614 Northeast 36th Street
614 Northeast 36th Street, Kansas City, MO
Family 4 bedroom updated house for rent. Move in Date Aug 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Crown Center
109 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1485 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Crossroads
9 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1317 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
The Downtown Loop
158 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1134 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Last updated June 11 at 02:05pm
Barry Harbour
4 Units Available
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Stormy Acres
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1384 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Riverview
10 Units Available
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Westside North
5 Units Available
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1566 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hill Haven
9 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central Hyde Park
2 Units Available
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
828 sqft
Centralized Hyde Park location near great shopping and dining. Gorgeous converted building. Units have new appliances and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are allowed. Community has convenient parking and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Bolling Heights
1 Unit Available
1208 Northeast 66th Street
1208 Northeast 66th Street, Gladstone, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1288 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Davidson
1 Unit Available
5102 North Euclid Avenue
5102 North Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gracemor-randolph Corners
1 Unit Available
5618 N Manchester Avenue
5618 North Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
5618 N Manchester Avenue Available 06/29/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winnetonka
1 Unit Available
4735 N Winchester Ave
4735 North Winchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
4735 N Winchester Ave Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed - 3 Bdrm 2 Bth - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Schedule a viewing to see for yourself! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
2924 Eaton
2924 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1075 sqft
2924 Eaton Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Available Soon! - 3 bedroom bath available in July 2020. 3 level town home with single car garage. First level includes garage as well as utility room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scarritt Point
1 Unit Available
3930 St. John Ave
3930 Saint John Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1878 sqft
3930 St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
109 Cambridge Street
109 Cambridge Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Remodeled Duplex in great Location close to KU Medical Center - This Duplex is located close the KU Med and 39th Street Shops and Entertainment. The Duplex offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with nice sized rooms throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ivanhoe Northeast
1 Unit Available
3814 Park Ave
3814 South Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath - (RLNE5799156)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hanover Place
1 Unit Available
3809 Baltimore Ave
3809 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Hyde Park - Classic Hyde Park 3-Story with beautiful original har ood flooring. This home has 5 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. 4 Bedrooms located on the 2nd floor and a Master Suite located on the 3rd level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scarritt Point
1 Unit Available
107 N Clinton Place
107 North Clinton Place, Kansas City, MO
COMING SOON!! 5 Bdrm 4 Bth - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details! (RLNE5788562)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
2959 E. 28th St.
2959 East 28th Street South, Kansas City, MO
2959 E. 28th St. Available 09/01/20 Welcome Home! - Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current residents privacy and do not disturb.
