9808 Cambria Dr
9808 Cambria Dr

9808 Cambria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9808 Cambria Drive, Moline Acres, MO 63136
Moline Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1014 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Moline Acres. All beds and full bath on one level. Large clean unfinished basement along with laundry area and plenty of additional storage. Large carport attached! MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $850/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval. Avail July. 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 Cambria Dr have any available units?
9808 Cambria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moline Acres, MO.
What amenities does 9808 Cambria Dr have?
Some of 9808 Cambria Dr's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 Cambria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9808 Cambria Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 Cambria Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9808 Cambria Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9808 Cambria Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9808 Cambria Dr does offer parking.
Does 9808 Cambria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9808 Cambria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 Cambria Dr have a pool?
No, 9808 Cambria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9808 Cambria Dr have accessible units?
No, 9808 Cambria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 Cambria Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9808 Cambria Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9808 Cambria Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9808 Cambria Dr has units with air conditioning.
