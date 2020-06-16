9808 Cambria Dr

Amenities

pet friendly carport air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1014 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Moline Acres. All beds and full bath on one level. Large clean unfinished basement along with laundry area and plenty of additional storage. Large carport attached! MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $850/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval. Avail July. 1st