606 Spruce Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed 3 Bath Liberty Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This 4 bed 3 bath house is located near restaurants, entertainment and more!



This house provides you with new LTV flooring, original hardwoods, and new carpet! The kitchen contains matching stainless steel appliances, new countertop, new backsplash, new fixtures, and more! The bathrooms have new vanities, new shower tiles, modern fixtures, and new flooring. The finished basement is great for a hangout spot and much more! The back porch is great for a patio set!



This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4929443)