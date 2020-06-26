All apartments in Liberty
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

606 Spruce Ave.

606 Spruce St · No Longer Available
Location

606 Spruce St, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed 3 Bath Liberty Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This 4 bed 3 bath house is located near restaurants, entertainment and more!

This house provides you with new LTV flooring, original hardwoods, and new carpet! The kitchen contains matching stainless steel appliances, new countertop, new backsplash, new fixtures, and more! The bathrooms have new vanities, new shower tiles, modern fixtures, and new flooring. The finished basement is great for a hangout spot and much more! The back porch is great for a patio set!

This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4929443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Spruce Ave. have any available units?
606 Spruce Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 606 Spruce Ave. have?
Some of 606 Spruce Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Spruce Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
606 Spruce Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Spruce Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Spruce Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 606 Spruce Ave. offer parking?
No, 606 Spruce Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 606 Spruce Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Spruce Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Spruce Ave. have a pool?
No, 606 Spruce Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 606 Spruce Ave. have accessible units?
No, 606 Spruce Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Spruce Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Spruce Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Spruce Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Spruce Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
