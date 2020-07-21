All apartments in Liberty
Find more places like 1111 Bristol Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Liberty, MO
/
1111 Bristol Way
Last updated July 23 2019 at 1:54 PM

1111 Bristol Way

1111 Bristol Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Liberty
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1111 Bristol Way, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom/2 bath in Canterbury neighborhood is located close to schools, shopping and a walk to the park. All new interior paint including white woodwork, wood floors, new hardware, new A/C and refurbished heater in 2012, vinyl tilt-in windows, very spacious two-car garage. Master bath has porcelain tile and beautiful shower. Hall bath also remodeled with porcelain tile. Basement is half-finished with rec room and the other half is storage room with laundry facilities. Nice, level fenced backyard with mature trees, a storage shed and a deck and patio for entertaining. Highly rated Liberty school district. This home is move-in ready! You won't find another home in this condition and neighborhood for this price!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 7/26/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Bristol Way have any available units?
1111 Bristol Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 1111 Bristol Way have?
Some of 1111 Bristol Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Bristol Way currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Bristol Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Bristol Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Bristol Way is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Bristol Way offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Bristol Way offers parking.
Does 1111 Bristol Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Bristol Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Bristol Way have a pool?
No, 1111 Bristol Way does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Bristol Way have accessible units?
No, 1111 Bristol Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Bristol Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Bristol Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Bristol Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 Bristol Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct
Liberty, MO 64068

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLiberty 2 Bedroom Apartments
Liberty 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLiberty Apartments with Parking
Liberty Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City