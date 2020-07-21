1111 Bristol Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom/2 bath in Canterbury neighborhood is located close to schools, shopping and a walk to the park. All new interior paint including white woodwork, wood floors, new hardware, new A/C and refurbished heater in 2012, vinyl tilt-in windows, very spacious two-car garage. Master bath has porcelain tile and beautiful shower. Hall bath also remodeled with porcelain tile. Basement is half-finished with rec room and the other half is storage room with laundry facilities. Nice, level fenced backyard with mature trees, a storage shed and a deck and patio for entertaining. Highly rated Liberty school district. This home is move-in ready! You won't find another home in this condition and neighborhood for this price!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 7/26/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.