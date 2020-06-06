All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
708 Northeast Coronado Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:14 PM

708 Northeast Coronado Avenue

708 Northeast Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

708 Northeast Coronado Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue have any available units?
708 Northeast Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
708 Northeast Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue offer parking?
No, 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Northeast Coronado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City