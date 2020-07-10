All apartments in Lee's Summit
632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S

632 Northeast Adams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

632 Northeast Adams Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Bordner Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come visit and make this gorgeous Lee's Summit house your new home today! Large living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to cozy up next to. Enjoy all your meals in the unique dinning room featuring a dome ceiling. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space for plenty of storage, as well as great counter top space. Master bedroom has a bathroom within and vaulted ceilings! The second of 3 bedrooms features a great loft area perfect of a children's reading nook or just a great place to relax. Walk down stairs and see a spacious finished basement. To top it all off, entertain your guests on the amazing deck and fenced back yard.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/17/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S have any available units?
632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S currently offering any rent specials?
632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S is pet friendly.
Does 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S offer parking?
No, 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S does not offer parking.
Does 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S have a pool?
No, 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S does not have a pool.
Does 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S have accessible units?
No, 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S does not have units with air conditioning.

