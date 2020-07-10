632 Northeast Adams Drive Unit: 39-S

Amenities

Come visit and make this gorgeous Lee's Summit house your new home today! Large living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to cozy up next to. Enjoy all your meals in the unique dinning room featuring a dome ceiling. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space for plenty of storage, as well as great counter top space. Master bedroom has a bathroom within and vaulted ceilings! The second of 3 bedrooms features a great loft area perfect of a children's reading nook or just a great place to relax. Walk down stairs and see a spacious finished basement. To top it all off, entertain your guests on the amazing deck and fenced back yard.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/17/18



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.