All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 410 Southwest Highland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
410 Southwest Highland Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:42 PM

410 Southwest Highland Street

410 Southwest Highland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Donwtown Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

410 Southwest Highland Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this great house in Lees Summit! **1st Month Free!! Property does have 3 bedrooms/1bathroom.Close to all the Lees Summit has to offer.1 Car attached garage.Fenced in yard, perfect for your family!Don't miss out and call the office today to view this house!*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time**Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Southwest Highland Street have any available units?
410 Southwest Highland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 410 Southwest Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Southwest Highland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Southwest Highland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Southwest Highland Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 Southwest Highland Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 Southwest Highland Street offers parking.
Does 410 Southwest Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Southwest Highland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Southwest Highland Street have a pool?
No, 410 Southwest Highland Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 Southwest Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 410 Southwest Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Southwest Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Southwest Highland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Southwest Highland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Southwest Highland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City