310 Southeast Wingate Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:16 PM

310 Southeast Wingate Street

310 Southeast Wingate Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Lees Summit split level is available now and offers 3 - 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a finished basement for extra living space. The huge living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace is located on the backside of the house, and there is a huge 4th bedroom or additional family room, plus office in the basement. Other features include large walk-in closet with shelves, stainless steel appliances, laundry hookups, dining room, a 2 car garage, central air, fenced yard, and a nice size back deck.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee
$1,345 rent / $1,000 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Southeast Wingate Street have any available units?
310 Southeast Wingate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 310 Southeast Wingate Street have?
Some of 310 Southeast Wingate Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Southeast Wingate Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 Southeast Wingate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Southeast Wingate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Southeast Wingate Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 Southeast Wingate Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 Southeast Wingate Street offers parking.
Does 310 Southeast Wingate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Southeast Wingate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Southeast Wingate Street have a pool?
No, 310 Southeast Wingate Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 Southeast Wingate Street have accessible units?
No, 310 Southeast Wingate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Southeast Wingate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Southeast Wingate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Southeast Wingate Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Southeast Wingate Street has units with air conditioning.
