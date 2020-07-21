310 Southeast Wingate Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Lees Summit split level is available now and offers 3 - 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a finished basement for extra living space. The huge living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace is located on the backside of the house, and there is a huge 4th bedroom or additional family room, plus office in the basement. Other features include large walk-in closet with shelves, stainless steel appliances, laundry hookups, dining room, a 2 car garage, central air, fenced yard, and a nice size back deck.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee

$1,345 rent / $1,000 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.