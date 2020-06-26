Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

2513 SE Winchester Drive Available 08/23/19 {2513} Spacious Single Family Home + Updated Kitchen + Two Tier Deck + Community Pool! - Beautiful neutral colors and WIDE open floorplan with vaulted ceilings.



BIG backyard w/mature trees & an Iron Spindled 2 Tier DECK! Completely fenced.



This home has it all- UPDATED Kitchen and Bathrooms. Ceiling fans in every room. Finished Basement! Newer Roof, Windows & Paint.



Woodburning Fireplace! Skylight in hall bathroom. Newer Carpet, Oversized garage, Security System Available. Beautifully landscaped. Professionally painted! Awesome.



NEIGHBORHOOD POOL! *NO Cats & No Dogs over 50lbs. must be mature and depending on breed.



Dir: Todd George, E on SE Shenandoah Dr, slight north on SE Kimbrough Ln, East on SE Winchester Dr to home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2138675)