Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
2513 SE Winchester Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

2513 SE Winchester Drive

2513 Southeast Winchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Southeast Winchester Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Charleston Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
2513 SE Winchester Drive Available 08/23/19 {2513} Spacious Single Family Home + Updated Kitchen + Two Tier Deck + Community Pool! - Beautiful neutral colors and WIDE open floorplan with vaulted ceilings.

BIG backyard w/mature trees & an Iron Spindled 2 Tier DECK! Completely fenced.

This home has it all- UPDATED Kitchen and Bathrooms. Ceiling fans in every room. Finished Basement! Newer Roof, Windows & Paint.

Woodburning Fireplace! Skylight in hall bathroom. Newer Carpet, Oversized garage, Security System Available. Beautifully landscaped. Professionally painted! Awesome.

NEIGHBORHOOD POOL! *NO Cats & No Dogs over 50lbs. must be mature and depending on breed.

Dir: Todd George, E on SE Shenandoah Dr, slight north on SE Kimbrough Ln, East on SE Winchester Dr to home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2138675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 SE Winchester Drive have any available units?
2513 SE Winchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2513 SE Winchester Drive have?
Some of 2513 SE Winchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 SE Winchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2513 SE Winchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 SE Winchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 SE Winchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2513 SE Winchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2513 SE Winchester Drive offers parking.
Does 2513 SE Winchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 SE Winchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 SE Winchester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2513 SE Winchester Drive has a pool.
Does 2513 SE Winchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 2513 SE Winchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 SE Winchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 SE Winchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 SE Winchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 SE Winchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
