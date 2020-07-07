All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1523 Northeast Westwind Drive

1523 NE Westwind Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1523 NE Westwind Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1/2 off 2nd Full Month with a 12-month lease. Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is located in beautiful Lee's Summit, MO. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tile floors! Enjoy the living room which has easy access to the spacious and fenced in backyard with a large deck. The laundry is located in the finished basement and the home has a two car garage. Apply today to call this property home sweet home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive have any available units?
1523 Northeast Westwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive have?
Some of 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Northeast Westwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive offers parking.
Does 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive have a pool?
No, 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 Northeast Westwind Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

