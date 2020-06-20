1510 SW Highway Ln

Amenities

Ranch home in Lee's Summit - Single level living in this 3 Bedroom Ranch home in Lee's Summit. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the living room & bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and attaches to laundry/mud room. Large fenced in back yard with brick patio. Also has 1 car garage.



See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com



?**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.??



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringingclean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!?Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



(RLNE4958695)