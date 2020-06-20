All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

1510 SW Highway Ln

1510 Southwest Highway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Southwest Highway Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Ranch home in Lee's Summit - Single level living in this 3 Bedroom Ranch home in Lee's Summit. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the living room & bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and attaches to laundry/mud room. Large fenced in back yard with brick patio. Also has 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 SW Highway Ln have any available units?
1510 SW Highway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1510 SW Highway Ln have?
Some of 1510 SW Highway Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 SW Highway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1510 SW Highway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 SW Highway Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 SW Highway Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1510 SW Highway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1510 SW Highway Ln offers parking.
Does 1510 SW Highway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 SW Highway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 SW Highway Ln have a pool?
No, 1510 SW Highway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1510 SW Highway Ln have accessible units?
No, 1510 SW Highway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 SW Highway Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 SW Highway Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 SW Highway Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1510 SW Highway Ln has units with air conditioning.
