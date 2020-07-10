103 SE 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON!! One of our favorites! This house is spacious and updated. What is great about the kitchen is the updated black appliances including the flat-top stove! You\'ll enjoy having two bathrooms and the expansive covered deck off the kitchen. A full basement and outdoor storage shed will be great for storage. Yard is fully fenced for pets and children to enjoy! This listing will not be available for long!



*$40 application fee

*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

*Resident pays all utilities



