103 SE 7th Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

103 SE 7th Street

103 Southeast 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 Southeast 7th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/508ba3d03c ----
COMING SOON!! One of our favorites! This house is spacious and updated. What is great about the kitchen is the updated black appliances including the flat-top stove! You\'ll enjoy having two bathrooms and the expansive covered deck off the kitchen. A full basement and outdoor storage shed will be great for storage. Yard is fully fenced for pets and children to enjoy! This listing will not be available for long!

*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
*Resident pays all utilities

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 SE 7th Street have any available units?
103 SE 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 103 SE 7th Street have?
Some of 103 SE 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 SE 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 SE 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 SE 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 SE 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 SE 7th Street offer parking?
No, 103 SE 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 SE 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 SE 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 SE 7th Street have a pool?
No, 103 SE 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 SE 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 103 SE 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 SE 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 SE 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 SE 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 SE 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

