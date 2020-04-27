All apartments in Kearney
Find more places like 1711 Debrah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kearney, MO
/
1711 Debrah Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:29 PM

1711 Debrah Drive

1711 Debrah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kearney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1711 Debrah Drive, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse and the Diana Lawson leasing team. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including the master, on the main level and 1 bedroom and a 3rd bathroom on the finished lower level. This home has both hardwood floors and carpet, with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room! Features a deck and patio area for relaxing and a large fenced yard. This home is part of the Kearney School District. Pet restrictions may apply. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Renters ins required. Set up your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Debrah Drive have any available units?
1711 Debrah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 1711 Debrah Drive have?
Some of 1711 Debrah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Debrah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Debrah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Debrah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Debrah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Debrah Drive offer parking?
No, 1711 Debrah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Debrah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Debrah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Debrah Drive have a pool?
No, 1711 Debrah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Debrah Drive have accessible units?
No, 1711 Debrah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Debrah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Debrah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Debrah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 Debrah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kearney 3 BedroomsKearney Apartments with Pools
Kearney Apartments with Washer-DryersKearney Dog Friendly Apartments
Kearney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University