Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

180 Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7057 Minnie Avenue
7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 11

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
9038 Ellison Street
9038 Ellison Drive, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
VOUCHER FRIENDLY This home features new appliances to include an electric range/oven, refrigerator, and a dishwasher! Sewer cost will be included in your rent.
Results within 1 mile of Jennings
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
6 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.
Results within 5 miles of Jennings
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,299
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
849 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$820
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$997
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$978
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1150 sqft
The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St. Louis Zoo and The Muny outdoor theatre, among many other amazing amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Visitation Park Historic District
5 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$554
557 sqft
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Overland
2 Units Available
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ferguson
3 Units Available
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
Central West End Historic District
10 Units Available
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
Verified

1 of 482

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
61 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 391

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
48 Units Available
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,085
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jennings, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jennings renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

