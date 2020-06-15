All apartments in Jennings
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5714 Helen Avenue

5714 Helen Avenue · (636) 677-7368
Location

5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO 63136
Jennings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5714 Helen Avenue · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge. Unfinished basement comes with washer dryer hookups (tenant must supply their own washer and dryer). Back yard features a back deck and a fenced in yard. Located once block from public transportation and near shopping and entertainment.

Easy access to W Florissant Avenue and Jennings Station Road

Located in Jennings School District

$750 a month/ $750 security deposit

Tenant is responsible for electric, water, trash, and gas.

Sewer is included in rent.

Pets allowed $25 per pet per month.

Vouchers are accepted!!

$35 non refundable application fee per person over the age of 18 for criminal and background check

Rental Requirements
-Monthly income requirements
-No past landlord issues or evictions
-No past due utility bills or issues
-Proof of income, pay stubs, drivers license, renting history for application

Got Properties? INC 636-677-RENT (7368)
To see our full listing or to see what other properties we have available, visit us at www.gotpropertiesinc.com

(RLNE5504764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Helen Avenue have any available units?
5714 Helen Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5714 Helen Avenue have?
Some of 5714 Helen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Helen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Helen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Helen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 Helen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5714 Helen Avenue offer parking?
No, 5714 Helen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5714 Helen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5714 Helen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Helen Avenue have a pool?
No, 5714 Helen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Helen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5714 Helen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Helen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5714 Helen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5714 Helen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5714 Helen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
