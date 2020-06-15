5714 Helen Avenue

Amenities
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge. Unfinished basement comes with washer dryer hookups (tenant must supply their own washer and dryer). Back yard features a back deck and a fenced in yard. Located once block from public transportation and near shopping and entertainment.
Easy access to W Florissant Avenue and Jennings Station Road
Located in Jennings School District
$750 a month/ $750 security deposit
Tenant is responsible for electric, water, trash, and gas.
Sewer is included in rent.
Pets allowed $25 per pet per month.
Vouchers are accepted!!
$35 non refundable application fee per person over the age of 18 for criminal and background check
Rental Requirements
-Monthly income requirements
-No past landlord issues or evictions
-No past due utility bills or issues
-Proof of income, pay stubs, drivers license, renting history for application
Got Properties? INC 636-677-RENT (7368)
To see our full listing or to see what other properties we have available, visit us at www.gotpropertiesinc.com
(RLNE5504764)