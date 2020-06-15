5714 Helen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge. Unfinished basement comes with washer dryer hookups (tenant must supply their own washer and dryer). Back yard features a back deck and a fenced in yard. Located once block from public transportation and near shopping and entertainment.



Easy access to W Florissant Avenue and Jennings Station Road



Located in Jennings School District



$750 a month/ $750 security deposit



Tenant is responsible for electric, water, trash, and gas.



Sewer is included in rent.



Pets allowed $25 per pet per month.



Vouchers are accepted!!



$35 non refundable application fee per person over the age of 18 for criminal and background check



Rental Requirements

-Monthly income requirements

-No past landlord issues or evictions

-No past due utility bills or issues

-Proof of income, pay stubs, drivers license, renting history for application



Got Properties? INC 636-677-RENT (7368)

To see our full listing or to see what other properties we have available, visit us at www.gotpropertiesinc.com



