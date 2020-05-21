All apartments in Jennings
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:31 AM

2833 Glade Ave

2833 Glade Avenue · (314) 942-8497
Location

2833 Glade Avenue, Jennings, MO 63136
Jennings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
2833 Glade Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 852 square foot house sits on a 10,001 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1952. Comparable nearby homes include 1725 Kappel Ave, 1546 Kappel, and 2856 Meadowlark Ave. Nearby schools include Kenneth C. Hanrahan Elementary School, Koch Elementary School and Woodland Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Aldi, Schnucks and Mally Supermarket. Nearby restaurants include Mc Donald's, Northland Chop Suey Chinese Restaurant and Red The BBQ Man. This address can also be written as 2833 Glade Avenue, Jennings, Missouri 63136.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 Glade Ave have any available units?
2833 Glade Ave has a unit available for $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2833 Glade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2833 Glade Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 Glade Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2833 Glade Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jennings.
Does 2833 Glade Ave offer parking?
No, 2833 Glade Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2833 Glade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 Glade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 Glade Ave have a pool?
No, 2833 Glade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2833 Glade Ave have accessible units?
No, 2833 Glade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 Glade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2833 Glade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2833 Glade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2833 Glade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
