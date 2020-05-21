Amenities

bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bbq/grill

2833 Glade Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 852 square foot house sits on a 10,001 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1952. Comparable nearby homes include 1725 Kappel Ave, 1546 Kappel, and 2856 Meadowlark Ave. Nearby schools include Kenneth C. Hanrahan Elementary School, Koch Elementary School and Woodland Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Aldi, Schnucks and Mally Supermarket. Nearby restaurants include Mc Donald's, Northland Chop Suey Chinese Restaurant and Red The BBQ Man. This address can also be written as 2833 Glade Avenue, Jennings, Missouri 63136.