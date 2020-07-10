All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:31 PM

822 South Carlisle Avenue

822 South Carlisle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

822 South Carlisle Avenue, Independence, MO 64054
Carlisle

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is ready to move in. Wood flooring throughout. Bright living room leads to Kitchen. Lots of cabinets for storage. Refrigerator coming before move in. Off the kitchen is a little finished area that would be great as an office or just additional storage if needed. Full unfinished basement as well with washer/dryer hookups. There are two nice sized bedrooms and good sized bathroom. Large fenced backyard for entertaining and one car garage. This is one you must see!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 South Carlisle Avenue have any available units?
822 South Carlisle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 South Carlisle Avenue have?
Some of 822 South Carlisle Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 South Carlisle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
822 South Carlisle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 South Carlisle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 South Carlisle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 822 South Carlisle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 822 South Carlisle Avenue offers parking.
Does 822 South Carlisle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 South Carlisle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 South Carlisle Avenue have a pool?
No, 822 South Carlisle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 822 South Carlisle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 822 South Carlisle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 822 South Carlisle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 South Carlisle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

