Independence, MO
603 West Colonel Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

603 West Colonel Drive

603 Colonel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

603 Colonel Drive, Independence, MO 64050
Kentucky Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated bathroom, and a renovated kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in eastern Kansas City off of 24 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and is a short drive from the Missouri River. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 West Colonel Drive have any available units?
603 West Colonel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 West Colonel Drive have?
Some of 603 West Colonel Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 West Colonel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
603 West Colonel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 West Colonel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 West Colonel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 603 West Colonel Drive offer parking?
No, 603 West Colonel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 603 West Colonel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 West Colonel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 West Colonel Drive have a pool?
No, 603 West Colonel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 603 West Colonel Drive have accessible units?
No, 603 West Colonel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 603 West Colonel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 West Colonel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
