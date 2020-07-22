603 West Colonel Drive

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.
This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated bathroom, and a renovated kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.
This house is in a great location in eastern Kansas City off of 24 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and is a short drive from the Missouri River. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.