Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

505 N Spring St

505 North Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 North Spring Street, Independence, MO 64050
McCoy

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
650.00 rent
600.00 deposit

2 bedroom
1 bath
off street parking
Washer and dryer on site for all tenants in basement
This is a 2 bedroom rental in nice area of Independence close to the Independence square. Kitchen is equipped with stove. refrigerator, and dishwasher. Hardwood like flooring in kitchen. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Owner pays water and trash.

Chrisman High School

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 N Spring St have any available units?
505 N Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 N Spring St have?
Some of 505 N Spring St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 N Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
505 N Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 N Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 505 N Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 505 N Spring St offer parking?
Yes, 505 N Spring St offers parking.
Does 505 N Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 N Spring St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 N Spring St have a pool?
No, 505 N Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 505 N Spring St have accessible units?
No, 505 N Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 N Spring St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 N Spring St has units with dishwashers.

