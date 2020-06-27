All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:32 PM

4009 South Colonial Drive

4009 S Colonial Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4009 S Colonial Dr, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bdrm, 2 bath split entry home has been remodeled by Conrex. Featuring the living, dining, and family room as well as the kitchen which has all modern appliances and updated fixtures throughout. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 South Colonial Drive have any available units?
4009 South Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 4009 South Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4009 South Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 South Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 South Colonial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4009 South Colonial Drive offer parking?
No, 4009 South Colonial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4009 South Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 South Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 South Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 4009 South Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4009 South Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 4009 South Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 South Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 South Colonial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 South Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 South Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
