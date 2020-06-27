4009 South Colonial Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

This 3 bdrm, 2 bath split entry home has been remodeled by Conrex. Featuring the living, dining, and family room as well as the kitchen which has all modern appliances and updated fixtures throughout. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.