All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3217 S Elizabeth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3217 S Elizabeth Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3217 S Elizabeth Ave

3217 S Elizabeth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3217 S Elizabeth Ave, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family home

Blackburn Elementary
Pioneer Ridge
Truman High

Remarkable home if you need space for a large family. The kitchen is over sized with hardwood floors. Counter top has a built in breakfast bar that will seat at least four. No worry about having room for a large dining room table. Spacious open area perfect fit. Sliding glass door allows nice natural light for the kitchen. Lots of cabinets and pantry.Three bedrooms upstairs.The master bedroom features two double closets.Master bathroom features shower and separate tub.The hall full bath is tiled,contains linen closet and tub shower combo. Large closets in the other two bedrooms upstairs. The remainder two full size bedrooms downstairs share a full bath from each room. Each bedroom has large walk in closets. Two car garage with deep inset on one side for extra storage space.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 S Elizabeth Ave have any available units?
3217 S Elizabeth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 S Elizabeth Ave have?
Some of 3217 S Elizabeth Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 S Elizabeth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3217 S Elizabeth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 S Elizabeth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 S Elizabeth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3217 S Elizabeth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3217 S Elizabeth Ave offers parking.
Does 3217 S Elizabeth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 S Elizabeth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 S Elizabeth Ave have a pool?
No, 3217 S Elizabeth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3217 S Elizabeth Ave have accessible units?
No, 3217 S Elizabeth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 S Elizabeth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 S Elizabeth Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City