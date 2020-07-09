All apartments in Independence
1918 S Willow Ave
1918 S Willow Ave

1918 South Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1918 South Willow Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66d6c6b05e ---- Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home. Features kitchen with stove - no refrigerator provided, living/dining room area with arched entryway and hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms plus a den, washer/dryer hookups, unfinished basement and large yard. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 S Willow Ave have any available units?
1918 S Willow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 S Willow Ave have?
Some of 1918 S Willow Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 S Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1918 S Willow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 S Willow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 S Willow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1918 S Willow Ave offer parking?
No, 1918 S Willow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1918 S Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 S Willow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 S Willow Ave have a pool?
No, 1918 S Willow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1918 S Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 1918 S Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 S Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 S Willow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
