18612 East 20th Street Court South
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

18612 East 20th Street Court South

18612 East 20th Street Court South · No Longer Available
Location

18612 East 20th Street Court South, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new home with granite counter tops, tile, and carpet. 4th bedroom is in the finished basement where you'll find the laundry room, a full bathroom and a second living area. This home has a privacy fence in the back yard and a 2 car garage! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18612 East 20th Street Court South have any available units?
18612 East 20th Street Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18612 East 20th Street Court South have?
Some of 18612 East 20th Street Court South's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18612 East 20th Street Court South currently offering any rent specials?
18612 East 20th Street Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18612 East 20th Street Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18612 East 20th Street Court South is pet friendly.
Does 18612 East 20th Street Court South offer parking?
Yes, 18612 East 20th Street Court South offers parking.
Does 18612 East 20th Street Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18612 East 20th Street Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18612 East 20th Street Court South have a pool?
No, 18612 East 20th Street Court South does not have a pool.
Does 18612 East 20th Street Court South have accessible units?
No, 18612 East 20th Street Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 18612 East 20th Street Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 18612 East 20th Street Court South does not have units with dishwashers.

