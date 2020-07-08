18612 East 20th Street Court South

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage carpet

Brand new home with granite counter tops, tile, and carpet. 4th bedroom is in the finished basement where you'll find the laundry room, a full bathroom and a second living area. This home has a privacy fence in the back yard and a 2 car garage! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.