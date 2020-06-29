All apartments in Independence
17300 East 50th Street Court South

17300 East 50th Court South · No Longer Available
Location

17300 East 50th Court South, Independence, MO 64055
Highland Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
Beautiful home with lots of new, just perfect for
living and entertaining! Gorgeous high end exterior including exterior paint, vinyl railings, roof, tilt-in windows and a steel -insulated garage door . Open
floor plan w/ lots of updates including floors-wood & tile, appliances and fixtures. Home boasts vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, ample cabinets and pantry and large rooms. Also, enjoy the large fenced lot.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17300 East 50th Street Court South have any available units?
17300 East 50th Street Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 17300 East 50th Street Court South currently offering any rent specials?
17300 East 50th Street Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17300 East 50th Street Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 17300 East 50th Street Court South is pet friendly.
Does 17300 East 50th Street Court South offer parking?
Yes, 17300 East 50th Street Court South offers parking.
Does 17300 East 50th Street Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17300 East 50th Street Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17300 East 50th Street Court South have a pool?
No, 17300 East 50th Street Court South does not have a pool.
Does 17300 East 50th Street Court South have accessible units?
No, 17300 East 50th Street Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 17300 East 50th Street Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 17300 East 50th Street Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17300 East 50th Street Court South have units with air conditioning?
No, 17300 East 50th Street Court South does not have units with air conditioning.
