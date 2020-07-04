All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1514 West Waldo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1514 West Waldo Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1514 West Waldo Avenue

1514 West Waldo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1514 West Waldo Street, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come and make this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex your new home! Enjoy the fresh look of all white paint elegantly contrasted with dark hardwood floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen is roomy enough for entertaining with lots of cabinet and counter space as well. Washer & dryer hook-ups and a spacious garage for lots of storage space! Take in the fresh air as you enjoy the greenery of your backyard!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 West Waldo Avenue have any available units?
1514 West Waldo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 West Waldo Avenue have?
Some of 1514 West Waldo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 West Waldo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1514 West Waldo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 West Waldo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 West Waldo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1514 West Waldo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1514 West Waldo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1514 West Waldo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 West Waldo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 West Waldo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1514 West Waldo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1514 West Waldo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1514 West Waldo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 West Waldo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 West Waldo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City