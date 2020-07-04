1514 West Waldo Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come and make this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex your new home! Enjoy the fresh look of all white paint elegantly contrasted with dark hardwood floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen is roomy enough for entertaining with lots of cabinet and counter space as well. Washer & dryer hook-ups and a spacious garage for lots of storage space! Take in the fresh air as you enjoy the greenery of your backyard!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.