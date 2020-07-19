All apartments in Independence
114 N Evanston Ave
114 N Evanston Ave

114 North Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

114 North Evanston Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1,260 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms raised ranch with HUGE master bedroom with master bathroom. HUGE garage. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Brand New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Brand new Furnace and Central Air Conditioning.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8
Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~
816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 N Evanston Ave have any available units?
114 N Evanston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 N Evanston Ave have?
Some of 114 N Evanston Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 N Evanston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
114 N Evanston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 N Evanston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 N Evanston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 114 N Evanston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 114 N Evanston Ave offers parking.
Does 114 N Evanston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 N Evanston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 N Evanston Ave have a pool?
No, 114 N Evanston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 114 N Evanston Ave have accessible units?
No, 114 N Evanston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 114 N Evanston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 N Evanston Ave has units with dishwashers.
