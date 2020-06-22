All apartments in Hazelwood
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1656 Carey Ct

1656 Carey Court · (573) 410-4857
Location

1656 Carey Court, Hazelwood, MO 63042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
COMING SOON! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 1380 sq ft home in Hazelwood! Featuring harwood floors and fresh paint. Large fenced yard with patio for the plant and flower enthusiast. Oversized one car garage, new roof and air conditioner were installed. Basement is partial finished with updates in bathroom.

$25 pet fee per month per pet.

We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.

No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

