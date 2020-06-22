1656 Carey Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

COMING SOON! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 1380 sq ft home in Hazelwood! Featuring harwood floors and fresh paint. Large fenced yard with patio for the plant and flower enthusiast. Oversized one car garage, new roof and air conditioner were installed. Basement is partial finished with updates in bathroom.



$25 pet fee per month per pet.



We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.



No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.