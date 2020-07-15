Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

109 Apartments for rent in Hazelwood, MO with garages

Hazelwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
650 Cherryvale Drive
650 Cherryvale Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1132 sqft
Wow! Freshly rehabbed and updated 3-bedroom and 1.5 bath home in Hazelwood! Brand new flooring and paint throughout. One car garage, fenced-in yard. Schedule your appointment today, this property will not last long.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
532 Holiday Avenue
532 Holiday Avenue, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Great 3 bedroom updated home in Hazelwood West School District. Tenant screening required $39 fee. Require 12 months on job, verifiable-qualifiable income, good rental history/no landlord actions.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1656 Carey Ct
1656 Carey Court, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1380 sqft
COMING SOON! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 1380 sq ft home in Hazelwood! Featuring harwood floors and fresh paint. Large fenced yard with patio for the plant and flower enthusiast.
Verified

Last updated July 15
16 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

Last updated July 15
14 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified

Last updated July 15
11 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.

Last updated July 16
1 Unit Available
Parc Argonne Forest
3919 Rue De Renard
3919 Rue De Renard, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Newly renovated; New flooring throughout the home; updated kitchen; two car garage; screened in back porch and finished basement.

Last updated July 16
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
1315 Flamingo Drive
1315 Flamingo Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Ranch with two car garage. Finished basement with fireplace and built ins; large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. New LVP flooring throughout the home.

Last updated July 16
1 Unit Available
2522 Saddle Ridge Drive
2522 Saddleridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1189 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated brick home with single car garage and fenced backyard. Three bedroom, one bath, large eat in updated kitchen with ceramic tile and LVP throughout. Unfinished Basement.

Last updated July 16
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
1550 Loveland Drive
1550 Loveland Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1025 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Beautiful three bedroom 1 bath home; one car garage and basement. If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
2055 Splendor Dr.
2055 Splendor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1025 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
16 Sungrove Drive
16 Sungrove Drive, Maryland Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1564 sqft
Awesome Location! Extraoridinary Value! This spacious ranch offers amazing space that you really have to see to believe! Home features desirable 3 bedrooms on the main floor, fresh paint, newer flooring, insulated windows.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Jennings
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
1175 Jackson Lane
1175 Jackson Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
960 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 960 sq ft home in Florissant! Featuring updated and well maintained home boasts a lovely kitchen and dining area, a huge fenced yard, full finished basement and an attached 1-car garage! All rooms are bright and

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3610 Stonehaven Drive
3610 Stonehaven Drive, Florissant, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1742 sqft
Don't miss this fantastic rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with brand new customized kitchen cabinetry, two new updated bathrooms, new refinished wood floors and new 6" panel doors and some new thermal windows.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
188 Birchwood Trail Drive
188 Birchwood Trail Drive, Maryland Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3035 sqft
Unbelievable 2 story home for lease in Pinehurst Place. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring, tile, & laminate flooring.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
14328 River Oaks Court
14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac.  Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
50 Hiddenbrook
50 Hiddenbrook Drive, Black Jack, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Spacious and updated ranch style home located in the Sherwood Creek subdivision.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
2004 N 5th St.
2004 North Fifth Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1290 sqft
2004 N 5th St. Available 05/22/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in St.

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
Jennings
7057 Minnie Avenue
7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
2450 Black Pine Court
2450 Black Pine Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1856 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 applications. This beautiful two story house has updated kitchen and a two car garage.

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.

Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Hazelwood, MO

Hazelwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

