All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1707 Brent Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, MO
/
1707 Brent Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1707 Brent Lane

1707 Brent Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1707 Brent Lane, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,884 sf home is located in Greenwood, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, updated kitchen with tiled floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Brent Lane have any available units?
1707 Brent Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
What amenities does 1707 Brent Lane have?
Some of 1707 Brent Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Brent Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Brent Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Brent Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Brent Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Brent Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Brent Lane offers parking.
Does 1707 Brent Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Brent Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Brent Lane have a pool?
No, 1707 Brent Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Brent Lane have accessible units?
No, 1707 Brent Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Brent Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Brent Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Brent Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Brent Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Greenwood Apartments with ParkingGreenwood Apartments with Pools
Greenwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO
Warrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University