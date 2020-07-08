All apartments in Grandview
8013 E 133rd St.

8013 East 133rd Street · (816) 453-5532 ext. 208
Location

8013 East 133rd Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8013 E 133rd St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
8013 E 133rd St. Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen and appliances, wood flooring throughout, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5902358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8013 E 133rd St. have any available units?
8013 E 133rd St. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8013 E 133rd St. have?
Some of 8013 E 133rd St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8013 E 133rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
8013 E 133rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 E 133rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8013 E 133rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 8013 E 133rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 8013 E 133rd St. offers parking.
Does 8013 E 133rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8013 E 133rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 E 133rd St. have a pool?
No, 8013 E 133rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 8013 E 133rd St. have accessible units?
No, 8013 E 133rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 E 133rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8013 E 133rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8013 E 133rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8013 E 133rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
