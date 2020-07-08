All apartments in Grandview
Grandview, MO
7810 East 130 Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:39 PM

7810 East 130 Court

7810 East 130th Court · No Longer Available
Location

7810 East 130th Court, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Grandview. Large opening living room. Kitchen has tons of counter space. Nice sized bedrooms with a full bathroom to share. Fenced in backyard with patio. One car deep garage. Additional room off garage that is great for storage, etc. Utility area with washer/dryer hookups on lower level. Furnace, etc. are located on lowest level. Must see as will move fast!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 East 130 Court have any available units?
7810 East 130 Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 7810 East 130 Court have?
Some of 7810 East 130 Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 East 130 Court currently offering any rent specials?
7810 East 130 Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 East 130 Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7810 East 130 Court is pet friendly.
Does 7810 East 130 Court offer parking?
Yes, 7810 East 130 Court offers parking.
Does 7810 East 130 Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7810 East 130 Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 East 130 Court have a pool?
No, 7810 East 130 Court does not have a pool.
Does 7810 East 130 Court have accessible units?
No, 7810 East 130 Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 East 130 Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7810 East 130 Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7810 East 130 Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7810 East 130 Court does not have units with air conditioning.

