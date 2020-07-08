7810 East 130 Court

Amenities

This is a fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Grandview. Large opening living room. Kitchen has tons of counter space. Nice sized bedrooms with a full bathroom to share. Fenced in backyard with patio. One car deep garage. Additional room off garage that is great for storage, etc. Utility area with washer/dryer hookups on lower level. Furnace, etc. are located on lowest level. Must see as will move fast!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



