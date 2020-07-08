All apartments in Grandview
7809 East 127 Terrace

7809 E 127th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

7809 E 127th Ter, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this adorable house in Grandview on a tree-lined road. Three bedroom, two bath with carpet and a lot of open space. Big kitchen and living areas, with room to grow. This house will not last long!*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person, non refundable; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 East 127 Terrace have any available units?
7809 East 127 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 7809 East 127 Terrace have?
Some of 7809 East 127 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 East 127 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7809 East 127 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 East 127 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7809 East 127 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7809 East 127 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7809 East 127 Terrace offers parking.
Does 7809 East 127 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7809 East 127 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 East 127 Terrace have a pool?
No, 7809 East 127 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7809 East 127 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7809 East 127 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 East 127 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7809 East 127 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7809 East 127 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7809 East 127 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
