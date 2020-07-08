7809 East 127 Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this adorable house in Grandview on a tree-lined road. Three bedroom, two bath with carpet and a lot of open space. Big kitchen and living areas, with room to grow. This house will not last long!*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person, non refundable; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.