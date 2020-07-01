7601 E. 119th Terrace

Amenities

Remodeled 4 BR 2 Bath, - Remodeled four bedroom two bath house in Grandview. This house has been worked on from top to bottom. The brand new roof and high efficiency furnace and air mean that you will be comfortable in your new home with reasonable utility bills. Beyond that, there new granite countertops with new stainless stell appliances in the kitchen. Both bathrooms are completely new, from the fixtures to the beautiful tile throughout. All of the flooring throughout the house is new, drywall extensively updated, and all new paint and trim. The large deck has been updated and stained, ensuring many great outdoor gatherings.There is nice sized driveway with an attached garage with opener. This is a great, nice sized house, with great updates in a quiet neighborhood. Renter's insurance required. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.



