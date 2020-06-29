All apartments in Grandview
Last updated November 8 2019

6633 East 134th Terrace

6633 East 134th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6633 East 134th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!
VERY SPACIOUS Inside and out! From the double wide driveway and side parking, to the large 2 car garage, huge fenced in back yard, and spacious living areas...this home is perfect for you! Enjoy family gatherings in the open kitchen, dining and
living room spaces. Don't miss out! Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6633 East 134th Terrace have any available units?
6633 East 134th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 6633 East 134th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6633 East 134th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6633 East 134th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6633 East 134th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6633 East 134th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6633 East 134th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6633 East 134th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6633 East 134th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6633 East 134th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6633 East 134th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6633 East 134th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6633 East 134th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6633 East 134th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6633 East 134th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6633 East 134th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6633 East 134th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
