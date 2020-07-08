6433 E 127th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom maintenance provided townhome. Convienant access to shopping, and easy access to Hwy 71/49. There are three bedrooms and two bathroom upstairs, with a half bathroom on the main floor. There is a fenced patio and a two car garage with opener. A partially finished basement provides a large bonus room and the unfinished portion provides all the storage you need as well as washer and dryer hook ups. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities (gas and electric) only. Landlord pays water and sewer. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.

Open house Saturday February 29nd, from 9am to 10:30. please stop by.