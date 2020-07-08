All apartments in Grandview
Last updated March 1 2020 at 7:17 AM

6433 E 127th Street

6433 East 127th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6433 East 127th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom maintenance provided townhome. Convienant access to shopping, and easy access to Hwy 71/49. There are three bedrooms and two bathroom upstairs, with a half bathroom on the main floor. There is a fenced patio and a two car garage with opener. A partially finished basement provides a large bonus room and the unfinished portion provides all the storage you need as well as washer and dryer hook ups. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities (gas and electric) only. Landlord pays water and sewer. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday February 29nd, from 9am to 10:30. please stop by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6433 E 127th Street have any available units?
6433 E 127th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6433 E 127th Street have?
Some of 6433 E 127th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6433 E 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6433 E 127th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 E 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6433 E 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 6433 E 127th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6433 E 127th Street offers parking.
Does 6433 E 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 E 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 E 127th Street have a pool?
No, 6433 E 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6433 E 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 6433 E 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 E 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6433 E 127th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6433 E 127th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6433 E 127th Street has units with air conditioning.

