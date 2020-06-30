All apartments in Grandview
Last updated June 9 2020

6308 East 149th Street

6308 East 149th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6308 East 149th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Welcome home to this lovely property in the wonderful Belvidere Heights neighborhood of Grandview. This 3 bdrm, 2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, a kitchen and dining room large enough to host all your family and friends. The lower level rec room is a great space to play, not to mention there is a bonus room w/lots of natural light where you can enjoy your favorite hot beverage. Enjoy the large back yard just as much as your furry family members.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 East 149th Street have any available units?
6308 East 149th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 6308 East 149th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6308 East 149th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 East 149th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6308 East 149th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6308 East 149th Street offer parking?
No, 6308 East 149th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6308 East 149th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 East 149th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 East 149th Street have a pool?
No, 6308 East 149th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6308 East 149th Street have accessible units?
No, 6308 East 149th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 East 149th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 East 149th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 East 149th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6308 East 149th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

