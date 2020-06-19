6226 E. 129th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated guest parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking guest parking

Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms. This large town-home is located in Greenfield Village in Grandview; right off 71 highway & main st, so you have easy access to many shops, restaurants, convenience stores...etc. It is in the Grandview School District & is near IHOP University. Included in the rent you get water/trash/sewer bills, 2 carports, a fenced front patio, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. There is also a large un-finished basement and two different rooms that can used as a living room. Pets are welcome for additional fees.



**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person initial showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.



Additional information:

*NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

*Pets welcomed for an extra $25 added to the monthly rent. All outside areas are common areas for the entire complex.

*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.

*All utilities are tenants responsibility

*2 covered carport spots. Additional visitor parking spots are around the complex.



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years good rental history.



(RLNE5764391)