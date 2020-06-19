All apartments in Grandview
6226 E. 129th St.

6226 East 129th Street · (816) 523-4077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6226 East 129th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6226 E. 129th St. · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
guest parking
Newly updated town home in Greenfield Village complex - This unit has been recently updated! There is new tile with hardwood design throughout the bedrooms, living & dining rooms. This large town-home is located in Greenfield Village in Grandview; right off 71 highway & main st, so you have easy access to many shops, restaurants, convenience stores...etc. It is in the Grandview School District & is near IHOP University. Included in the rent you get water/trash/sewer bills, 2 carports, a fenced front patio, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. There is also a large un-finished basement and two different rooms that can used as a living room. Pets are welcome for additional fees.

**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person initial showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.

Additional information:
*NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.
*Pets welcomed for an extra $25 added to the monthly rent. All outside areas are common areas for the entire complex.
*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*2 covered carport spots. Additional visitor parking spots are around the complex.

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

(RLNE5764391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 E. 129th St. have any available units?
6226 E. 129th St. has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6226 E. 129th St. have?
Some of 6226 E. 129th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 E. 129th St. currently offering any rent specials?
6226 E. 129th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 E. 129th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6226 E. 129th St. is pet friendly.
Does 6226 E. 129th St. offer parking?
Yes, 6226 E. 129th St. does offer parking.
Does 6226 E. 129th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 E. 129th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 E. 129th St. have a pool?
No, 6226 E. 129th St. does not have a pool.
Does 6226 E. 129th St. have accessible units?
No, 6226 E. 129th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 E. 129th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 E. 129th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6226 E. 129th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6226 E. 129th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
