All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 508 Goode Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
508 Goode Avenue
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

508 Goode Avenue

508 Goode Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

508 Goode Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f9f9b8011 ----
This adorable house is just off Main Street in Grandview! Parking in front of house fits 2 cars and leads to covered porch helping you stay dry when it rains. Carpet throughout and tiled kitchen floor. You\'ll love the built in storage this house has and the walk-through bathroom!

*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
*Resident pays all utilities

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Goode Avenue have any available units?
508 Goode Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 508 Goode Avenue have?
Some of 508 Goode Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Goode Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
508 Goode Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Goode Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Goode Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 508 Goode Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 508 Goode Avenue offers parking.
Does 508 Goode Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Goode Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Goode Avenue have a pool?
No, 508 Goode Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 508 Goode Avenue have accessible units?
No, 508 Goode Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Goode Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Goode Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Goode Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Goode Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City