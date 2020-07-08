508 Goode Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f9f9b8011 ----

This adorable house is just off Main Street in Grandview! Parking in front of house fits 2 cars and leads to covered porch helping you stay dry when it rains. Carpet throughout and tiled kitchen floor. You\'ll love the built in storage this house has and the walk-through bathroom!



*$40 application fee

*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

*Resident pays all utilities



