Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:44 PM

1822 East 133rd Street

Location

1822 East 133rd Street, Grandview, MO 64030
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Situated on a huge park-like lot, this 3 bdrm, 1 bath home has a lovely setting & is ready for your touch! The living area gets lots of light and has unique built in cabinets flanking a fireplace. The laundry is on the main level for easy access, walk out to a large screened in porch overlooking the over-sized lot & fenced back yard. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. The lower level is provides plenty of space for storage, living, & garage.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

