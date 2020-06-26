All apartments in Grandview
14730 Bellaire Ave
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

14730 Bellaire Ave

14730 Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14730 Bellaire Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath Traditional Ranch Style House - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!

You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, completely remodeled ranch style home located in Grandview MO.

This home features refinished hardwood flooring throughout the home, and new laminate hardwoods in the kitchen, brand new appliances, and a completely remodeled bathroom. This place really does feel brand new!

This home also has a full, unfinished, basement and a nice backyard!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs.

(RLNE4917805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14730 Bellaire Ave have any available units?
14730 Bellaire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 14730 Bellaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14730 Bellaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14730 Bellaire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14730 Bellaire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14730 Bellaire Ave offer parking?
No, 14730 Bellaire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14730 Bellaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14730 Bellaire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14730 Bellaire Ave have a pool?
No, 14730 Bellaire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14730 Bellaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 14730 Bellaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14730 Bellaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14730 Bellaire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14730 Bellaire Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14730 Bellaire Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
