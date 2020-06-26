14730 Bellaire Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

3 Bed 1 Bath Traditional Ranch Style House - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 Off First Months Rent!



You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, completely remodeled ranch style home located in Grandview MO.



This home features refinished hardwood flooring throughout the home, and new laminate hardwoods in the kitchen, brand new appliances, and a completely remodeled bathroom. This place really does feel brand new!



This home also has a full, unfinished, basement and a nice backyard!



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs.



