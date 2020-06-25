All apartments in Grandview
1408 Little Avenue

1408 Little Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Little Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must see to believe how big this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is!  Located just off downtown Grandview this home offers tons of space at just the right price!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, a nicely updated kitchen and beautiful deck that overlooks the fully fenced in backyard, you really can't go wrong with this place. 

On top of that, there are also 2 additional bonus rooms in the basement, along with 2 additional living spaces as well.  It is just crazy how big this little house is!  

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs* 
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Little Avenue have any available units?
1408 Little Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 1408 Little Avenue have?
Some of 1408 Little Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Little Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Little Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Little Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Little Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Little Avenue offer parking?
No, 1408 Little Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Little Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Little Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Little Avenue have a pool?
No, 1408 Little Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Little Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1408 Little Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Little Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Little Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Little Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Little Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
