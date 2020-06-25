1408 Little Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You really must see to believe how big this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is! Located just off downtown Grandview this home offers tons of space at just the right price!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, a nicely updated kitchen and beautiful deck that overlooks the fully fenced in backyard, you really can't go wrong with this place.



On top of that, there are also 2 additional bonus rooms in the basement, along with 2 additional living spaces as well. It is just crazy how big this little house is!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

