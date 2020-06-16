All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 14011 Winchester Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
14011 Winchester Court
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:31 PM

14011 Winchester Court

14011 Winchester Court · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14011 Winchester Court, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave, ceramic tile back splash and floor. Lots of natural light throughout home. 3BR all on one level and nice bath w/tub & shower combo with ceramic tile. This home also offers a rear enty 2 car-attached garage. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14011 Winchester Court have any available units?
14011 Winchester Court has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14011 Winchester Court have?
Some of 14011 Winchester Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14011 Winchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
14011 Winchester Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14011 Winchester Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14011 Winchester Court is pet friendly.
Does 14011 Winchester Court offer parking?
Yes, 14011 Winchester Court does offer parking.
Does 14011 Winchester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14011 Winchester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14011 Winchester Court have a pool?
No, 14011 Winchester Court does not have a pool.
Does 14011 Winchester Court have accessible units?
No, 14011 Winchester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14011 Winchester Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14011 Winchester Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14011 Winchester Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14011 Winchester Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14011 Winchester Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity