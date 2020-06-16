14011 Winchester Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

What a Deal! Updated Split Entry 3BR/1BA Home w/views overlooking golf course! Completely remodeled throughout inside in 2012 including new kitchen and bath, Spacious Kitchen/Dining combo stove and stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave, ceramic tile back splash and floor. Lots of natural light throughout home. 3BR all on one level and nice bath w/tub & shower combo with ceramic tile. This home also offers a rear enty 2 car-attached garage. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.