13719 10th Ter is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath property in Grandview, MO renting for $850/month. Features include a large kitchen, 1 car garage, fenced-in backyard, and basement. The basement has plenty of room for storage and includes washer/dryer hook-ups. All utilities and lawn maintenance are the responsibility of the tenant. Renter's insurance is required. Pets considered. For more information contact nick@premiereproperty.com or call 913.283.7125 (office), or 816-328-7250 (cell).