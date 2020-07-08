All apartments in Grandview
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

13419 Winchester Ave

13419 Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13419 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13419 Winchester Ave Available 06/15/19 COMING SOON-Grandview home available for showings Beginning of JUNE!! - Showings begin in JUNE. Register to be notified when showings begin, Follow the link: https://renter.rently.com/properties/885305?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

This beautiful house has hardwood flooring and a partially finished basement. Fenced level yard with awesome back deck. Good sized storage shed for your lawn care tools. Sits in super convenient Grandview location.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4841453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

