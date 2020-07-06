13319 5th Street

Amenities
$925 Grandview 2 bd / 1 ba Grandview - $100 OFF 1st MONTH's RENT! - 13319 5th St, Grandview, MO 64030
Cozy 2 bd / 1 ba home with fresh new carpet and flooring. New stove and dishwasher; stainless steel sink. Lots of windows let the natural light in; ceiling fans; new bathroom fixtures. Back door goes out to a quiet, quaint back patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in the unfishined basement. Ready for an immediate move-in!
Rent $925 / Security Deposit $925
.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers
