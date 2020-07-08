All apartments in Grandview
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:20 PM

13211 Craig Ave

13211 Craig Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13211 Craig Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths in this Beautiful Updated Grandview Property!

We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS

Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13211 Craig Ave have any available units?
13211 Craig Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13211 Craig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13211 Craig Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 Craig Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13211 Craig Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13211 Craig Ave offer parking?
No, 13211 Craig Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13211 Craig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13211 Craig Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 Craig Ave have a pool?
No, 13211 Craig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13211 Craig Ave have accessible units?
No, 13211 Craig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13211 Craig Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13211 Craig Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13211 Craig Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13211 Craig Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

